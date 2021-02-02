DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad reach 13,963

(Eagle News) — Three more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the additional cases, the number of Filipinos abroad who contracted the virus rose to 13963, according to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data.

The DFA said two additional deaths were reported, which brought the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad to 952.

No additional recoveries were reported, so the COVID-19 recovery total remains at 8919.

Based on the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos–at 7881, 4754, and 608, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 836 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.