DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad at 14,395

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have reached 14,395 based on Department of Foreign Affairs data.

The DFA said this was after six additional cases were reported among overseas Filipinos as of Friday, Feb. 5.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now at 86, following a report received yesterday from a country in the Americas,” it said.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means COVID-19 deaths and recoveries among Filipinos outside the country remain at 954 and 9052, respectively.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 8073, 4754 and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 841 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, with 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.

The DFA said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.