DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad at 14,041

(Eagle News) — Twenty-five more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 14,041.

Ten more have recovered, bringing the COVID-19 recovery tally to 8964.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad were reported, pushing the death toll due to the virus to 954.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7881, 4754 and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 836 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.

It said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.