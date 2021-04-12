DFA: Consular offices in NCR Plus area to attend to only urgent, emergency cases for duration of MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular offices in the NCR Plus area will be open for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine but only to attend to emergency or urgent cases.

The DFA said in an advisory the consular offices in Metro Manila (including the Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque City), Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Malolos and San Pablo will, after all, have skeleton work teams starting April 12.

“Passport and authentication appointments affected by the ECQ and MECQ declaration will be provided with schedules on alternative dates,” the DFA said.

A separate advisory said the following is the revised appointment schedule of affected passport applicants in the specified consular offices except Aseana:

If your original confirmed appointment schedule falls on the following dates: Revised appointment schedule: 29 – 30 March 3 – 7 May 31 March – 5 April 10 – 14 May 6 – 7 April 17 – 21 May 8 – 12 April 24 – 28 May 13 – 14 April 31 May – 4 June 15 – 16 April 7 – 11 June 19 – 20 April 14 – 18 June 21 – 22 April 21 – 25 June 23 – 26 April 28 June – 2 July 27 – 28 April 5 – 9 July 29 – 30 April 12 – 16 July

The following is the revised appointment schedule of affected authentication applicants in Aseana:

Original Schedule Reappointment Date 29 March 03 May 30 March 04 May 31 March 05 May 05 April 06 May 06 April 07 May 07 April 10 May 08 April 11 May 12 April 12 May 13 April 13 May 14 April 14 May 15-16 April 17 May 19-20 April 18 May 20-22 April 19 May 23, 26-27 April 20 May 28-30 April 21 May

“Emails will be sent to concerned passport and authentication applicants with their new appointment schedule,” the DFA said.

“We again advise that schedules may still be subject to change if current MECQ restrictions continue or if local governments and mall partners which host these COs implement restrictions on access,” it added.

The MECQ in the NCR Plus area is expected to last until the end of the month.