DFA: Consular offices in NCR Plus area to attend to only urgent, emergency cases for duration of MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular offices in the NCR Plus area will be open for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine but only to attend to emergency or urgent cases.
The DFA said in an advisory the consular offices in Metro Manila (including the Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque City), Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Malolos and San Pablo will, after all, have skeleton work teams starting April 12.
“Passport and authentication appointments affected by the ECQ and MECQ declaration will be provided with schedules on alternative dates,” the DFA said.
A separate advisory said the following is the revised appointment schedule of affected passport applicants in the specified consular offices except Aseana:
|If your original confirmed appointment schedule falls on the following dates:
|Revised appointment schedule:
|29 – 30 March
|3 – 7 May
|31 March – 5 April
|10 – 14 May
|6 – 7 April
|17 – 21 May
|8 – 12 April
|24 – 28 May
|13 – 14 April
|31 May – 4 June
|15 – 16 April
|7 – 11 June
|19 – 20 April
|14 – 18 June
|21 – 22 April
|21 – 25 June
|23 – 26 April
|28 June – 2 July
|27 – 28 April
|5 – 9 July
|29 – 30 April
|12 – 16 July
The following is the revised appointment schedule of affected authentication applicants in Aseana:
|Original Schedule
|Reappointment Date
|29 March
|03 May
|30 March
|04 May
|31 March
|05 May
|05 April
|06 May
|06 April
|07 May
|07 April
|10 May
|08 April
|11 May
|12 April
|12 May
|13 April
|13 May
|14 April
|14 May
|15-16 April
|17 May
|19-20 April
|18 May
|20-22 April
|19 May
|23, 26-27 April
|20 May
|28-30 April
|21 May
“Emails will be sent to concerned passport and authentication applicants with their new appointment schedule,” the DFA said.
“We again advise that schedules may still be subject to change if current MECQ restrictions continue or if local governments and mall partners which host these COs implement restrictions on access,” it added.
The MECQ in the NCR Plus area is expected to last until the end of the month.