DFA consular office in NCR-North closed for disinfection today

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office National Capital Region-North in Robinson’s Novaliches will be closed today, December 10.

The DFA said this was for disinfection of its office premises and implementation of other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.

The consular office, it said, will resume its regular operations on Friday, December 11.

The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The DFA said the preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from December 11 to January 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants that need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office by email at [email protected] .

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the department said.