DFA consular office in Lucena temporarily closed for disinfection

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Lucena is temporarily closed today, Feb. 11, and tomorrow, Feb. 12.

The DFA said this was to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises and for the “and implementation of other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.”

The DFA said operations will resume on Monday, Feb. 15.

According to the department, affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of Birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

“The preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from 15 February to 14 March 2021 during the CO’s regular operation hours (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM),” the DFA said.

Those who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the office

by email at [email protected]

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the department said.