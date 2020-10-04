Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

DFA: Consular office in Lipa, Batangas closed on Monday, Oct. 5

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Lipa, Batangas will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5.

The DFA said the temporary closure was to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises and the “implementation of other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.”

The DFA said affected applicants or those with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name
– Date of birth
– Original appointment date and time
– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from  October 6 to  November 6 during the consular office’s regular operation hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the office  by email at [email protected]

The office’s operations will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the DFA said.

 

