DFA: Consular office in Lipa, Batangas closed on Monday, Oct. 5

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Lipa, Batangas will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5.

The DFA said the temporary closure was to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises and the “implementation of other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.”

The DFA said affected applicants or those with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 6 to November 6 during the consular office’s regular operation hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the office by email at [email protected]

The office’s operations will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the DFA said.