DFA confirms fourth Filipino fatality in Israel-Hamas hostilities

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed a fourth Filipino fatality in ongoing Israel-Hamas hostilities.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the announcement on X, after receiving confirmation from the Israeli government.

“Out of respect for the wishes of the family, we shall be withholding details on the identity of the victim,” he said.

He said the Philippine government has assured the family of “full support and assistance.”

The first three Filipino fatalities were identified as Paul Vincent Castelvi, 42, of Pampanga province, and Angelyn Peralta Aguirre, 33, of Pangasinan.

The two caregivers were reportedly killed after deciding to accompany their patients seeking refuge in bomb shelters.

The third Filipino fatality was identified as 49-year-old Loreta Villarin Alacre, also a caregiver, from Negros Occidental.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified recently after Hamas militants stormed Israeli towns and launched rocket strikes in a surprise attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has declared war against Hamas and launched retaliatory attacks.