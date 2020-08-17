DFA condoles with US President Trump over younger brother’s death

DFA extends condolences to Robert Trump’s wife Anne, too

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences to US President Donald Trump over the death of his younger brother, Robert.

In a short statement, the DFA also said it was extending its “heartfelt sympathies” to Anne Marie Pallan, Robert’s wife.

Robert died in a New York hospital on Saturday night.

The cause of death, however, was not specified.

Robert had reportedly been in the intensive care unit for several days on that same month prior to his death.

He was 71 years old when he passed away.