DFA condoles with kin of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto Romulo

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has condoled with the kin of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto Romulo, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23.

According to the DFA, Romulo, the uncle of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, “will be fondly recalled by the women and men of the Department of Foreign Affairs as a statesman that upheld the ideals of excellence in the conduct of diplomacy.”

It noted that Romulo was also the author behind institutional economic diplomacy at the DFA, “directly supervising the Department’s economic diplomacy unit. ”

It said Romulo commissioned the UNDP to publish six volumes of the Economic Diplomacy Handbook, which is still used to this day.

“He will be remembered for bringing forward Philippine Foreign Policy in a post-Cold War context, helping to shape how regional security would be discussed in the years to come through his support for the establishment of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 1994,” the department said.

Romulo became DFA secretary under the term of former president Fidel Ramos.

His cause of death has not been reported.

He was 83 years old.