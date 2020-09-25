DFA chief Locsin orders exclusion of convicted Filipino drug dealers in Middle East from prisoner exchanges

(Eagle News) — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered Philippine ambassadors to exclude convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East from prisoner exchanges.

The DFA chief said in a Tweet that he would instead “let the law abroad destroy” them.

“I smell a local connection to the drug trade. Sorry, no mercy,” he said.

He said “unlike in Indonesia, these dealers were not fooled.”

Senate President Tito Sotto agreed in a retweet of the DFA chief’s Tweet.

He said this was also his position when he was Dangerous Drugs Board chair.

Earlier, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said 95 Filipinos detained in the Middle East were released in exchange for two Emiratis who had been pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said the two Emiratis were among four foreigners and 135 Filipinos the President has pardoned.