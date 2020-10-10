DFA chief Locsin, Chinese counterpart reaffirm PHL-China relations despite COVID-19 constraints

(Eagle News)–Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and his Chinese counterpart reaffirmed Philippines-China relations despite the constraints imposed by COVID-19.

In his first official visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, from Oct. 9 to 11, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Locsin and Wang Yi also took stock of priority political and economic bilateral cooperation initiatives.

The DFA said the two pledged to forge ahead with sustained policy dialogues, as well as with economic and infrastructure cooperation projects.

State Councilor Wang affirmed China’s commitment to supporting the President’s infrastructure drive under the Build Build Build program.

The DFA said the two foreign ministers also engaged in a “candid and in-depth exchange” on regional security concerns, and issues of mutual interest in the context of ASEAN-China relations in which the Philippines acts as China coordinator, as well as in broader multilateral fora.

The DFA chief and his foreign counterpart also confirmed the prospective establishment of a Fast Lane for Urgently Needed Personnel Exchanges between the Philippines and China to facilitate the movement of essential official exchanges and travel by personnel in crucial industries such as business and trade, infrastructure, logistics, production, and technical services, the DFA said.

The official visit was upon the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, the DFA said, received the DFA chief and his entourage in Tengchong City, in the southern province of Yunnan.