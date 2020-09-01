DFA checking if Filipinos among those affected in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs is looking into whether Filipinos were among those affected by an explosion caused by a gas leak in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Aug. 31.

In a statement, the DFA said based on initial information reaching the embassy, there may be Filipinos working at the establishments affected by the incident on Airport Road at 10 a.m., but company management was so far not able to confirm the same.

It said embassy personnel were coordinating with the police, with the embassy also “on alert” and ready to provide assistance.

According to the DFA, based on the UAE government’s latest pronouncement, two were killed in the incident– one was near the site, and the second one was a passer-by who was hit by debris.

“No details yet were given as to their nationalities or identities,” the DFA said.

The DFA said the embassy was monitoring developments.

“The embassy joins the Filipino community in UAE in hoping that there would be no further fatalities and that others involved in the incident would have no serious injuries,” the embassy added.

According to media reports, the blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on Rashid bin Saeed Street.

Other retail outlets were damaged.

The incident reportedly caused by leaking gas from one of the restaurant’s gas lines prompted an evacuation of people in the area.

The Abu Dhabi media office said the gas leak was due to misalignment in the gas container fittings after refuelling.