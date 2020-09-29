DFA: Butuan consular office closed for disinfection today

(Eagle News)–The consular office in Butuan will be closed on September 30.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was to allow or a disinfection of the office premises and for the implementation of “other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.”
The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:
– Name
– Date of birth
– Original appointment date and time
– Preferred date and time of new appointment
The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 1 to 30 during the consular office’s regular operation hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services, on the other hand, may contact CO Butuan by email at [email protected]
“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the DFA said.