DFA: Butuan consular office closed for disinfection today

(Eagle News)–The consular office in Butuan will be closed on September 30.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was to allow or a  disinfection of the office premises and for the implementation of “other preventive measures to manage risks against COVID-19.”

The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name
– Date of birth
– Original appointment date and time
– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 1 to 30  during the consular office’s regular operation hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services, on the other hand, may contact CO Butuan by email at [email protected]

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the DFA said.

