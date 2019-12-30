DFA: Another Filipina maid killed in Kuwait

(Eagle News)-Another Filipina maid has been killed in Kuwait, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA did not identify the Filipina, but said that based on reports, she had been killed by thw wife of her employer.

According to the DFA, it has summoned the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Manila “to express the government’s outrage over the seeming lack of protection of our domestic workers at the hands of their employers and to press for complete transparency in the investigation of the case and to call for the swift prosecution of the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.”

It said the Philippine embassy in Kuwait was also coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure justice is served.

“The continuing incidents of violence and abuse of Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait violates the spirit of the agreement signed in May 2018 that seeks to promote and protect their welfare,” the DFA said.

The Department of Labor and Employment had imposed a ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait following the death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body had been found in a freezer in 2018.

The ban was lifted after the Philippines and Kuwait signed a pact aimed at protecting OFWs there.