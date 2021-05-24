DFA announces temporary closure of consular offices in NCR South-Alabang, Santiago City in Isabela

(Eagle News) — Two of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular offices will be temporarily closed to the public, the department said on Monday.

According to the DFA, the consular office in NCR South-Alabang will be closed from Monday, May 24, to Tuesday, May 25.

The consular office in Santiago City, Isabela, on the other hand, will be closed only on Monday, May 24.

The DFA said the temporary closure was to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises.

“The said COs will resume regular operations a day after their closure, unless otherwise advised,” the department said.

The affected applicants of these consular offices will be provided new appointments.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, are under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Isabela is also under a GCQ until May 31.