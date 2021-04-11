DFA announces extension of temporary suspension of operations of Tuguegarao consular office

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced the extension of the temporary suspension of operations of its consular office in Tuguegarao.

In an advisory, the DFA said the extension of the temporary closure to April 12 was in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the city based on Tuguegarao City’s Executive Order No. 55, series of 2021.

The consular office, the DFA said, will resume its regular operations on Tuesday, April 13.

The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

“The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from 19 April 2021 to 21 May 2021 during the CO’s regular operation hours (9:00AM to 4:00PM),” the department said.

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office of Tuguegarao by email at [email protected].

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The extended ECQ in the Greater Manila Area is expected to end on April 11.

The Palace was expected to announce the new quarantine classifications on Saturday, April 10, but deferred this, noting President Rodrigo Duterte was still weighing the options.