DFA: Almost 400 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

(Eagle News) — Almost 400 Filipinos have been repatriated from Ukraine, a Department of Foreign Affairs official said.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola, the 394 repatriated from the European country was as of March 29.

She said 30 seafarers arrived in the last three days including the arrivals at Clark International Airport on March 30.

“Seafarers of MV Ithaca Prospect, MV Filia Joy and MV Nord Virgo were the latest arrivals from Bucharest, Romania,” she said.

She said all were evacuated via Moldova through “the efforts of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau and the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary.”

With the latest arrivals, she said more than 350 seafarers have been safely repatriated.

Meanwhile, at least 40 Filipinos have been evacuated and are now out of danger zones.

On March 7, the DFA raised an alert level 4 over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

An alert level 4 means mandatory repatriations for Filipinos.