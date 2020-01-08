DFA advises Filipinos in S. Arabia to be vigilant amid rising tensions in region

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Filipinos in Saudi Arabia to be vigilant in view of the recent developments in the region.

In an advisory, the DFA said Filipinos should observe against “potential security threats, observe security measures and protocols established by the Saudi government, and abide by the laws, rules, and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

According to the DFA, for security-related incidents, information on developing security situations on the ground, and requests for assistance, Filipinos in Saudi may contact the following:

A. Assistance-to-Nationals Section (ANS) – Philippine Embassy in Riyadh

1. Landline Number – 011-480-1918

2. Hotline Number – 056 989 3301

3.E-mail Address – [email protected]

B. Assistance-to-Nationals Section (ANS) – Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah

1. Hotline Numbers – 055 219 613 / 055 219 614

2. E-mail Address – [email protected]

Tensions are rising in the region following the death of top Iranian military official Qassam Soleimani from a US airstrike in Iraq.

The Philppines has raised a crisis alert level 4 over Iraq and ordered a mandatory repatriation of OFWs there.