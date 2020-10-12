DFA: 9,461 overseas Filipinos repatriated this week

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated over 9,000 Filipinos this week.

The DFA said with the additional 9,461 Filipinos abroad repatriated, the number of overseas Filipinos returning to the Philippines with the help of the government rose to 213,942 since February.

Of the 213,942, the DFA said 71,998 or 33.65 percent were sea-based, and 141,994 or 66.35 percent were land-based.

Most of the repatriated this week were still Filipinos from the Middle East, with 8,110 returned home through 30 special commercial repatriation flights.

More than 6,000 of these came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

There were also two medical repatriates from Spain and Brazil.

The remaining repatriates came from Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, The Netherlands, Norway and Turkey.

The DFA said repatriation operations are ongoing, and those who wish to be repatriated must contact the nearest embassy or consulate general.

“The DFA, together with its Philippine embassies, consulates and attached agencies, remains fully committed to bringing home our nationals abroad amid the continuous onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.