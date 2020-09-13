DFA: 76 Filipinos from Thailand repatriated recently

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated 76 Filipinos from Thailand.

The DFA said the Filipinos checked in for their flight to Manila at Suvarnabhumi Airport September 9.

The Filipinos included a cancer patient whose medical repatriation was arranged during the Songkran holidays that ended on Monday, the DFA said.

According to the department, with the latest batch of returnees, the total number of repatriates from Thailand assisted by the Philippine government rises to 1,657.

Earlier, the DFA said it had repatriated 9671 Overseas Filipino Workers this week, bringing the total of overseas Filipinos repatriated since February to 174,039.