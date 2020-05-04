DFA: 68 new COVID-19 cases recorded among overseas Filipinos, total breaches 1,800 mark

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 68 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,800 as of Monday, May 4.

“The total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad has breached the 1,800 mark today due to the increase of 68 new confirmed cases recorded mostly from Europe”, the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also confirmed that of the total number of reported cases, “over 140 are ship crew members.”

Four new recoveries and four new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 475 and the total number of fatalities to 214.

The increase in the number of confirmed cases comes as the DFA’s repatriation efforts slow down due to the temporary suspension of flight operations at NAIA.

“Returning Filipinos affected by this suspension are advised to contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate where they are currently located”, the DFA statement said.

