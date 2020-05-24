DFA: 60-year-old Filipina nurse hurt by artillery fire in outskirts of Libya

(Eagle News) — A 60-year-old Filipina nurse was wounded by artillery fire in the outskirts of Libya, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Sunday, May 24.

According to the DFA, with the development, the number of Filipinos hurt since the outbreak of fighting in Tripoli more than a year ago has risen to three.

Two other Filipinos had been wounded in rocket attacks during the early months of the fighting, the DFA said.

The agency said the Filipina nurse sustained a shrapnel wound in the shoulder after an artillery round exploded outside the housing compound where she and several other Filipino hospital workers were staying.

In view of what happened, the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli reminded members of the Filipino community to remain vigilant and to take the necessary precautions.

It advised Filipinos in areas where exchanges of artillery or heavy weapons or small arms fire are taking place to relocate when able.

“The Embassy had earlier raised its concern over the possibility that Filipinos may end up as collateral damage after several hospitals in Tripoli have been struck by artillery shells,” the DFA said.

There are more than 1,000 Filipinos in Tripoli and surrounding areas, most of them hospital workers.

The offensive is being led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is fighting militias loyal to the Government of National Accord recognized by the United Nations.