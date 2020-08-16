DFA: 53 more Filipinos from Thailand return to PHL

(Eagle News) –Fifty-three more Filipinos from Thailand have returned to the Philippines recently.

According to the department, the Filipinos left Bangkok via a Philippine Airlines flight on Aug. 15.

They were assisted by a team from the embassy at the airport, the DFA said.

The DFA said with the development, the total number of repatriates from Thailand who were assisted by the Philippine government rises to 1452.

The DFA has said over 135,000 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated by the Philippine government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.