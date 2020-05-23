DFA: 53 Filipino seafarers repatriated from France, Mexico, Indonesia

(Eagle News)–Fifty-three Filipino seafarers were repatriated from different parts of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the seafarers came from France, Mexico and Indonesia.

Their repatriation came following the repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers from Doha, Qatar; Singapore; Macau; and Bahrain, among others.

Earlier, COVID19 national action plan chief implementer Carlito Galvez said around 42,000 OFWs were expected in the country by June.

“More arrivals are expected in the coming days as the DFA continues to facilitate the repatriation of Filipino seafarers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.