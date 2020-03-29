DFA: 370 Filipinos repatriated from Italy

(Eagle News)–Over 300 Filipinos from three cruise ships docked in Italy have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, March 28.

According to the DFA, 248 Filipino crew members from MV Costa Luminosa from Milan, and 122 Filipinos from MV Grandiosa and MV Opera docked in Rome arrived as Italy grappled with a continued increase of coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

The Filipinos arrived on board chartered planes by the Philippine government.

“All the 370 Filipinos underwent medical checkup and were found to be asymptomatic before they boarded the chartered airline that brought them to Manila,” the DFA said.

The DFA said they will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, the Philippine government repatriated several Filipinos on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess which had been docked off Yokohama, Japan.

Passengers of the ship had been quarantined after one of them who went on a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for COVID-19.