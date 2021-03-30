DFA: 3,363 overseas Filipinos repatriated this week

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated over 3,000 Filipinos abroad this week.

According to DFA data, the additional 3,363 overseas Filipinos repatriated by the department brought the total number of repatriates to 397,468 since February last year, the start of repatriations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total Filipinos repatriated, 105172 were seafarers.

Over 200,000–or 292296–were land-based.

The department said the 3,363 overseas Filipinos included undocumented overseas Filipinos (OFs) from Russia and Malaysia, medical repatriates from Papua New Guinea and Brazil, 10 trafficking-in-persons victims from Syria and 199 OFs and their dependents from Macau.

The DFA said it repatriated 327,511 overseas Filipinos in 2020.