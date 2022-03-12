DFA: 309 Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine so far

(Eagle News) — Over 300 Filipinos have so far been evacuated from Ukraine, a Department of Foreign Affairs official said.

Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said in a social media post that of the 309 so far evacuated, 150 Filipinos have already been repatriated to the Philippines while 159 are staying in other European countries as of Friday afternoon.

The day before, she said Filipino seafarers from the MV Key Knight, MV Star Helena and MV Pavlina arrived in the Philippines on Thursday.

She said they were assisted by the Honorary Consulate in Moldova, & the Philippine Embassy Budapest team in Bucharest, Romania.

The Philippine government has ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine following Russia’s military action against the country.