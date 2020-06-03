DFA: 274 Filipinos repatriated from UAE

(Eagle News)–Over 200 Filipinos have been recently repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the 274 Filipinos landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday, June 3, at 3:21 p.m.

They arrived via Emirates Flight EK 332.

They underwent medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine, the DFA said.

The DFA said they would also undergo the 14-day quarantine in accordance with the guidelines established by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“The whole-of-nation approach to repatriation involves the DFA coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Health and the Philippine National Police,” the DFA said.

The DFA began repatriating Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February, with the arrival of Filipinos from China, where Wuhan, then the epicenter of the virus, is located.

One of the DFA’s most recent repatriation efforts involves six Filipinos from Bahrain.

The DFA also assisted five seafarers transiting in Bahrain from the United Kingdom by securing their transit permits with the Bahraini government.