DFA: 27 Filipinos still in Afghanistan

Of 27, only 17 have requested repatriation

(Eagle News) — Only 27 Filipinos remain in Afghanistan since the Department of Foreign Affairs began repatriation efforts amid the uncertain security situation following the Taliban’s takeover of the government there.

According to the DFA, of the 27, 10 have expressed their intent to remain in Afghanistan.

The rest have requested repatriation.

Meanwhile, seven Filipinos so far left Kabul for Almaty–five left on Aug. 22, while the other two left last week but only recently confirmed their whereabouts.

Another five Filipinos have arrived in Manila from Jakarta and are undergoing quarantine.

“All repatriates that have managed to exit Afghanistan have been assisted by various Philippine embassies and consulates general,” the department said.

It said it has been working with various governments so that repatriates in transit in their countries need not quarantine since they will undergo the same upon arrival in the Philippines.