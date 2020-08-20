DFA: 26 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19, eight more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — Twenty-six additional COVID-19 cases were reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the additional cases that brought the total to 9959 were from Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Eight new recoveries were reported among Filipinos abroad, pushing the tally to 5868.

There are so far 733 deaths, including the seven new fatalities from the Middle East.

Many of the deaths came from the Middle East and Africa, at 452, followed by the Americas at 178, Europe at 95, and the Asia-Pacific region at eight.

“Rest assured that the DFA is committed to ensuring the protection of its personnel, so that they may serve the Filipino people, whenever and wherever possible,” the DFA said.