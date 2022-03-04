DFA: 21 Filipino seafarers recently evacuated from Ukraine already in Moldova

(Eagle News) –Twenty-one Filipino seafarers who were recently evacuated from Ukraine have arrived in Moldova, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the Filipinos made up the crew of MV S-Breeze and were evacuated from Chornomosk.

They arrived in two batches in Moldova, on February 27 and March 1.

The M/V S-Breeze, a bulk carrier, has been in drydock for repairs at the Ilyichevsk Ship Yard in the Port of Odessa, Ukraine since 27 January 2022.

The DFA said with the 21 repatriated, a total of 27 Filipinos have now been evacuated from Ukraine to Moldova.

Both the Philippine Embassy in Budapest and the PH Consulate in Chisinau have given the assurance arrangements are being made for the repatriation of the seafarers to Manila at the soonest possible time.

Filipinos who need repatriation assistance near the Moldova and Romania borders are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest through the following:

Hungary

Budapest PE emergency hotline

+36 30 202 1760

ATN Officer Claro Cabuniag

+36 30 074 5656 (mobile)

+63 966 340 4725 (viber)

Moldova

Honorary Consul Victor Gaina

Mobile number (also WhatsApp no.(sad) +37369870870 or email addresses: victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md