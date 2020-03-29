DFA: 208 Filipinos abroad positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Over 200 Filipinos abroad have been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease 2019, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the 280 were dispersed in the following regions, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East/Africa, and Americas, in 28 countries and areas.

Of the 280, the DFA said 140 have been verified by the Department of Health, 35 are new cases, and 168 are undergoing treatment.

Over 100, or 108, have recovered while four have died.

“With approximately 10 million Overseas Filipinos (OFs) living and working around the world, some in large concentrations in countries that are now epicenters of COVID-19, it is inevitable that our nationals will be affected by this disease,” the DFA said.

It said the virus was found in 202 countries across the globe.