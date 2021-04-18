DFA: 18,141 COVID-19 cases reported among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the seven additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18141.

No additional recoveries nor deaths were reported, which means the recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos remain at 11142 and 1115, respectively.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and under treatment saw a slight decrease to 6.15% and 32.43%, respectively. Meanwhile, those who recovered increased to 61.42%,” the DFA said.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10421, 5863, and 730, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 919 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, at 26.