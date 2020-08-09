DFA: 143 Filipinos recently repatriated from S. Korea

(Eagle News)–The Philippine government has recently repatriated over 100 overseas Filipinos from South Korea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the 143 land-based and sea-based Overseas Filipino Workers joined the Asiana Airlines OZ 703 special flight arranged by the Philippine embassy from Incheon to Manila for August 5.

Before the OFWs’ departure, embassy officials met with them at Incheon Airport and walked them through the health protocols they would undergo upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The DFA said embassy officials also distributed vitamins and face masks to all departing passengers, courtesy of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO-OWWA Korea).

So far, the government has arranged a total of eight special passenger flights from South Korea, facilitating the return of 1,412 stranded Overseas Filipinos.