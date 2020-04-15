DFA: 101 OFWs repatriated from Indonesia arrive

(Eagle News)–Over 100 Overseas Filipino Workers from Indonesia have arrived in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said the 101 OFWs from Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

They took chartered Air Asia flight QZ960.

The repatriation was done in coordination with Sumitomo Corporation, the OFWs’ employer; ABD Overseas Manpower Corporation, the local manning agency; and, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Health.

The DFA said Sumitomo shouldered the cost of the chartered flight while ABD Corporation provided temporary accommodation and transportation from NAIA to the OFWs’ designated hotels or respective residences in Metro Manila.

“Before departing Semarang, the repatriates were checked by their company physician and were individually issued medical certificates,” the DFA said.

The DFA said they also underwent mandatory inspection and quarantine protocols supervised by the DOH-Bureau of Quarantine.

With the recent repatriation, the number of repatriated OFWs by the DFA on its 15th repatriation day has reached 402.