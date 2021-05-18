Deputy Speaker Oaminal tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Deputy Speaker and Misamis Occidental Rep. Henry Oaminal has tested positive for COVID-19.

Oaminal made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, May 17.

According to Oaminal, the results were based on a test result he took after experiencing body malaise and fever.

He said this was despite him being “vigilant – strictly practicing the proper COVID-19 protocols, and meeting only with people who tested negative on the same day.”

“However, we will never know when and where the virus will strike. This is why we must continue to adopt a unified stance and exert continued efforts to follow safety protocols, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

He said the last day he tested negative was May 14.

“I am requesting all those who have been in contact with me since May 15, 2021 to call the City Health Office for contact tracing purposes, and to go on voluntary quarantine,” he said.

He said he will be in quarantine for 14 days.

At the same time, he said his residence is “on lockdown and marked accordingly.”

While in quarantine, he said he was being monitored by doctors.

“As we continue to cope with this pandemic, let me remind you to please continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols, wear your face masks and shields, and practice social distancing at all times,” he said.

“I am confident that with the cooperation of the entire district and province, we will beat this virus,” he added.