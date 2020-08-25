DepEd: Total number of enrollees for SY 2020-2021 reaches over 23 million so far

(Eagle News)–The total number of enrollees for school year 2020 to 2021 has reached over 23 million so far, the Department of Education has said.

According to DepEd, the 23,643,113 enrollees for Kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities as of Monday, Aug. 24, constitute 85.07 percent of enrollees for school year 2019 to 2020.

The department said based on the data, 21813184 learners enrolled in public schools, while 1785323 registered in public schools.

These are 96.63 percent and 41.47 percent of the enrollees for the previous school year, the DepEd said.

“DepEd is still anticipating increase in enrollment figures as reports from the field continue to come in,” the agency said.

It added it will also accept late enrollees even beyond the enrollment period, as stated in DepEd Order No. 003, s. 2018.