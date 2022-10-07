DepEd: Teachers with COVID-19, symptoms, exposure allowed to take paid leaves

(Eagle News) — Teachers who tested positive, were exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19 are allowed to avail of paid leaves, the Department of Education said on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa, this is according to DepEd Order No. 39 issued on Sept. 20.

He said the order was based on the Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular Number 2, Series of 2022.

“We have to follow DOH (Department of Health) guidelines for close contact. As to the limit, we will refer to the CSC memorandum circular,” he said.

Poa issued the statement after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers said some teachers were being forced to teach even if they have been exposed to people with COVID-19.

“Then those who have symptoms or exposure need to spend for the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test [so their absence can be] excused…,” ACT chair Vladimer Quetua had said.

The Department of Education earlier confirmed that COVID-19 cases have been reported in some schools following face-to-face classes.

The department, however, has yet to give an exact number.