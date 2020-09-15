DepEd studying possibility of granting monthly provision for connectivity, communications of DepEd personnel

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education is preparing for the possibility of a monthly provision for connectivity and communications for DepEd personnel.

This was according to memorandum 00-0920-0124 signed by Education Undersecretary Alain Del Pascua, and which was uploaded on the DepEd official Facebook account.

According to the memo, in order to qualify for the provision, should there be one, all regional division and school employees, whether teaching or non-teaching personnel, should register and update their information in DepEd Commons.

This was so the DepEd could plan and determine which provider has the strongest signal in each area, Pascua said.

Only those who have registered on or before Sept. 21, and those who have activated their accounts will be entitled to the provision, should the program start to be implemented.

DepEd is eyeing the start of classes for this year on Oct. 5.

The department has said “blended learning” would be implemented, with parents and learners determining their preferred mode of delivery of lessons, depending on available resources.