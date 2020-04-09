DepEd Secretary Briones tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Education Secretary Leonor Briones has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Briones herself made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, April 9.

“As a government official and Cabinet member, and as a Filipino, it is my duty to announce that yesterday afternoon, April 8, 2020, I was informed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine that I am positive for SARS-COV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19,” Briones said.

She said she, however, remains asymptomatic.

“My body temperature, which is taken three times a day, remains normal,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said she would go “in isolation” and continue to work remotely.

Over 3000 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed in the Philippines.