DepEd says Briones has tested negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Education Secretary Leonor Briones has tested negative for the 2019 coronavirus disease.

The Department of Education made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17.

The DepEd said Briones underwent testing to ensure “there will be no threat to her functions as Education chief, no disruption in the governance of the education sector, and (to protect) the President and other cabinet members from possible exposure, at this critical time.”

Briones also underwent a home quarantine as an added precautionary measure after some DepEd officials (not including her) were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

” These DepEd officials, who met a participant that tested positive to COVID-19 during a meeting in the Central Office on February 28, have shown no symptoms past the recommended 14-day quarantine period,” the DepEd said.

The Philippines so far has 148 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

Four have recovered.