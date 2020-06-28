DepEd reminds parents of June 30 end of enrollment period for SY 2020-2021 in public schools

(Eagle News)–The remote and dropbox enrollment of students in public schools ends on June 30.

The Department of Education issued the reminder as it urged parents to submit the Learner Enrollment Survey Form on or before the date, the end date of the enrollment period for school year 2020 to 2021.

According to DepEd, so far, 15182075 have enrolled since the start of the enrollment period on June 1, with 14548915 enrolled in public schools and in the Alternative Learning System.

Parents and students may contact their nearest school division or school for questions on the enrollment and other DepEd initiatives in the upcoming schoolyear.

DepEd said they may also seek assistance from the barangay where the LESF forms will be dropped.

The public may also contac the DepEd Central Office Public Assistance and Action Center at (02) 8636-1663; (02) 8633-1942; mobile phone numbers 0919-456-0027; 0995-921-8461; or email [email protected]

They may also visit www.deped.gov.ph/obe-be for other questions about the enrollment.

The DepEd has said the country would implement blended learning–a hybrid of online and physical delivery of learning materials–amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of students.

The Palace has said no face-to-face classes would take place without a COVID19 vaccine.