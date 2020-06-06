Featured News, National

DepEd: Public school teachers, except those who are part of skeleton force at school, to continue to work from home

DepEd teachers, except those who are to form part of the skeleton force at school, shall continue to work from home based on a June 6 memorandum signed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

(Eagle News)–Teachers in public schools nationwide, except for some, shall in the meantime continue to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was after Education Secretary Leonor Briones signed memorandum 56 s. 2020, which extended a previous memorandum, DepEd Memorandum No. 054 s. 2020, that stipulated the work-from-home arrangement from June 1 to 5.

Briones had said the arrangement was to    “(prevent) the risk of exposure” to the COVID-19 virus.

The new memorandum dated June 6 said exempted from the work-from-home arrangement are “those specifically authorized by the regional directors to form part of the skeleton workforce who will render work in school, subject to observance of COVID-19 health and safety precautions.”

The new memorandum said the status quo applies to the work arrangements for officials and non-teaching personnel in all DepEd units, offices and schools.

The arrangements shall be in effect “until the issuance of the new guidelines,” the memo said.

 

 

 

