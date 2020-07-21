DepEd: Parents who don’t want face-to-face classes for their children may opt for other learning modes instead

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education on Tuesday, July 21, said parents who do not want their children to attend face-to-face classes may opt for other forms of learning for the students instead.

“Yung mga parents na ayaw ng face-to-face (classes), may choice naman sila sa online halimbawa,” she said after President Rodrigo Duterte allowed the conduct of the same–albeit on a limited basis–in areas considered low-risk for COVID-19 infections.

The Palace had said the limited face-to-face classes would be allowed in those areas starting January 2021, but subject to conditions.

According to Briones, learners who had no access to the Internet could also use television or radio to study.

“At kung hindi pa rin ito pwede dahil siguro malayong malayo ang parents or ang lugar ng mga bata e ‘yung sinasabi namin na IBM, its better manual. Kaya yung mga sinasabi naming modular system namin gagamitin pa rin yung mga reading materials i-dedeliver sa bahay ng mga bata,” she added.

Earlier, the Teachers Dignity Coalition said the conduct of the physical classes even in low-risk areas was “very dangerous,” noting that previous instances have showed an easing of restrictions led to increased COVID-19 cases.

Classes for the next school year will start on Aug. 24.