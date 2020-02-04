DepEd: Palarong Pambansa will not be postponed

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education on Tuesday, Feb. 4, said that the Palarong Pambansa is not among the events that will be postponed following the confirmation of two novel coronavirus cases in the country.

In a Facebook post, the DepEd said Education Secretary Leonor Briones will instead issue a memorandum giving details on which events will be postponed in February.

“A complete copy of the memorandum will be released and posted at the www.deped.gov.ph and DepEd Philippines Facebook page as soon as possible for the guidance of the public,” the DepEd said.

The DepEd issued the statement following reports quoting Briones as saying the Palarong Pambansa was among those to be postponed.

The Philippines has so far confirmed two novel coronavirus cases in the country, including one death related to the virus.