DepEd: Over 24 million learners so far enrolled for SY 2020-2021

(Eagle News)–Over 24 million students have enrolled for school year 2020 to 2021, the Department of Education said.

According to the department, the 24,507,802 enrollees were as of Sept. 18.

The figure, which covers enrollees from kindergarten to Grade 12 and includes Alternative Learning System enrollees and non-graded learners with disabilities, represents 88.24 percent of the total enrollees for school year 2019 to 2020, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total, the DepEd said 22,349,352 enrolled in public schools.

This figure, it said, represents 99.01 percent of those who enrolled in the same in 2019.

The 2,105,688, the DepEd said, enrolled in private schools.

This was 48.9 percent of those who enrolled in private schools in 2019, the department said.

The DepEd said it was still “anticipating” an increase in enrollment figures as reports from the field continue to come in.

Late enrollees will also be accepted.

Classes in public schools are expected to start in October.

The department has said it would use a “blended learning” method, where students and parents determine the best mode of delivery of educational materials, depending on their resources.