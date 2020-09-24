DepEd: Over 24 million learners enrolled so far for SY 2020 to 2021

(Eagle News) — Over 24 million students have enrolled for school year 2020 to 2021, the Department of Education said.

According to DepEd, the 24,567,456 enrollees from kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities, were as of Sept. 23.

The figure represents 88.46 percent of the enrollees for school year 2019 to 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said of the total figure, 22,383,549 learners enrolled in public schools, while and 2,131,145 registered in private schools.

The DepEd said the learners who enrolled in public schools this school year represent 99.16% of those who enrolled there for school year 2019.

The over 2 million figure for private schools represents 49.51 percent of enrollees in those institutions in school year 2019.

According to the department, it was still anticipating an increase in enrollment figures as reports from the field continue to come in.

The DepEd said schools will also accept late enrollees even beyond the enrollment period, as specified in DepEd Order No. 003, s. 2018.

The department has said classes will start on Oct. 5, although some private basic institutions are already holding classes.

The government will implement blended learning for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which means the mode of delivery of instructional materials depends on the parents and learners, based on their existing resources.