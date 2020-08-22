DepEd: Over 23 million enrollees for school year 2020-2021 so far

(Eagle News)–The number of enrollees for school year 2020 to 2021 has reached over 23 million nationwide.

The Department of Education said the 23,573,126 enrollees as of Aug. 21 were for kindergarten to Grade 12, and included ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.

The figure represents 84.82% of those who enrolled in SY 2019-2020, although DepEd said it was still anticipating an increase as reports from the field continue to come in.

“Schools will also accept late enrollees even beyond the enrollment period, as stated in DepEd Order No. 003, s. 2018,” the department said.

According to DepEd, of the total figure, 21,775,473 learners have enrolled in public schools, while 1,753,047 registered in private schools.

The figures, the department said, represent 96.46% of those who enrolled in public schools in SY 2019, and 40.72% of enrollees in private schools in SY 2019, respectively.

Classes in public schools have been moved to October, but private schools may start classes earlier, the DepEd said.

The department has said it would implement blended learning, or a mixture of delivery modes depending on the capacity and preference of the learners and parents.