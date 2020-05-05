JUST IN: DepEd: Opening of next school year scheduled on Aug. 24

(Eagle News)–The Department of Education on Tuesday, May 5, said the next school year’s opening will be on Aug. 24.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a Laging Handa briefing that August was the chosen month following discussions with the executive committee, management committee, and widespread consultations with stakeholders.

She said this has been reported to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Tamang tama naman ito dahil sang-ayon ito sa ating batas. Dahil ang batas natin nagsasabi na ang pag-open ng school mag-umpisa anytime between June and August,” she said.

She said the opening of the schoolyear may be done virtually or physically in places where the opening of schools is already allowed.

The schoolyear, she said, will end on April 30.